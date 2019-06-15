Jignesh Mevani booked for sharing ‘fake’ video on Twitter

In a major embarrassment for Jignesh Mevani, the Gujarat independent MLA has been booked for allegedly sharing a fake video on his social media handle and defaming a private school in Valsad, PTI reported. A legislature from Vadgam Assembly constituency, Mevani had on May 20 shared a video on his Twitter handle, showing a student being beaten up by someone, whom he claimed to be teacher of Valsad' RMVM School. School principal Vijal Kumari Patel, lodged a complaint against him on Thursday in Valsad, claiming that the video circulated by the MLA is not of her school and that he had not only defamed the institution, but also teachers working there. The police, based on her complaint, filed the case under IPC sections 505 (2) (promoting rumour to create ill will) and 500 (defamation). In his May 20 post on Twitter, Mevani shared a video link, claiming a teacher of Valsad's RMVM School thrashed a student.The MLA even tagged Prime Minister's Office in his tweet that was posted in Hindi. "Barbarism of worst form.do not leave behind a single WhatsApp number or group and forward this video to all. He is a teacher of Valsad's RM VM School. Share this so many times that both the teacher and school shut down. This is a message I received. @PMOIndia tell us what is this," Mevani had said in his tweet. The first-time MLA has apparently deleted the tweet after some of the netizens pointed out that the video was from Egypt and not Gujarat. Mevani entered Gujarat Assembly in 2017 as an independent candidate by defeating his nearest rival BJP's Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai by a margin of 19,696 votes. While he got 95,497 votes, the BJP candidate got 75,801.