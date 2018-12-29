Jignesh Mevani attacks PM Narendra Modi over bullet train project

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (File photo)

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has attacked the BJP-led governments in Centre and Maharashtra over their “misplaced priorities”. Addressing a meeting of Paryavarn Samvardhan Samiti at Vasai in Palghar district Friday night, Mevani took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposed bullet train project linking Mumbai with Ahmedabad. “Modi is a bluffer, a ‘natasamrat’ (dramatist) who makes only tall claims on development”, he said. The MLA also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to improve suburban train services.

“What is the use of costly projects like Bullet Train when the common people cannot afford it? The government thinks of costly projects but not of common people”, he alleged. Without naming the BJP, Mevani alleged that the issue of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is being purposefully raised as Lok Sabha polls are approaching. “Precious land of farmers is being acquired for projects like express ways and corridors”, he said. He also questionned the need for construction the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat. Mevani said that farmers and land-owners in the Vasai-Virar belt should not surrender their land for the bullet train project.