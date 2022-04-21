  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police from Gujarat, being taken to Guwahati

Jignesh Mevani was arrested late on Wednesday night by Assam Police. He was arrested from Palanpur Circuit House and is being taken to Guwahati.

Written by FE Online
Gujarat Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested late on Wednesday night by Assam Police. He was arrested by Kokrajhar police from Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 pm. He was taken to Ahmedabad last night and shall be taken to Assam today.

While the reason behind arrest of Mevani, a Dalit leader and convenor of political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, is not clear yet, it is said that he has been arrested in connection with some of his tweets. His Twitter account shows that some recent tweets by him have been withheld due to a request by authorities.

“Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam,” said Mevani’s team.

Jignesh Mevani is the MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam. He is an independent MLA, but has extended support to the Congress. He along with political activist and JNU’s former students’ union leader Kanhaiya Kumar had held a press conference with Congress’s Rahul Gandhi where Kumar had joined the Congress party and Mevani extended his support to Gandhi.

