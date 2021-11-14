  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Jhooth, Ahankaar, Mehengai’: Akhilesh adds fuel to JAM war after Amit Shah’s ‘Jinnah-Azam-Mukhtar’ remark

Updated: November 14, 2021 12:30 PM

Addressing a public gathering in UP's Azamgarh on Saturday, Shah said the Samajwadi Party only had the ‘JAM’ of Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari on offer for Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav said his party has also come up with a JAM for the BJP in which J stands for 'jhooth' (lies), A for 'ahankaar' (arrogance) and M for 'mehengai' (inflation). 

Hitting back at senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his “Jinnah-Azam-Mukhtar (JAM)” remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said his party has also come up with a JAM for the BJP in which J stands for ‘jhooth’ (lies), A for ‘ahankaar’ (arrogance) and M for ‘mehengai’ (inflation).

Yadav said that the BJP needed to give reply for its own “JAM”, that whether it will stop telling lies or not, whether it will stop showing arrogance or not, and whether it will end this rising inflation or not.

“People need bread & butter right now, & they’re talking about JAM. This govt is full of lies & ego; their JAM will be returned to them when the time comes,” Yadav said during Samajwadi Party’s Vijay Rath Yatra today.

“Fuel prices have crossed Rs 100-mark, and if the BJP remains in power, then this will soon cross Rs 150-mark. It is only because of the elections that they are reducing the prices now,” he said.

“We are offering the JAM of Jandhan bank accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile. The SP is offering JAM of Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar. You decide which JAM you want — BJP’s or SP’s. As elections near, Akhilesh Yadav is finding greatness in Jinnah. Some people from the minority community are also sitting here… tell me is there any person who finds any good in Jinnah?” Shah asked at the rally.

Azamgarh district has always been a tightrope walk for the BJP. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the saffron party lost nine out of 10 seats here despite the NDA winning 325 out of the 403 Assembly seats in the state. The SP won five seats then in Azamgarh, while the BSP won four.

