Jharkhand violence: Section 144 continues in Palamu after clashes

A day after clashes erupted between two groups over the installation of ‘toran dwar’ (entry gate) in front of a Mosque on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Jharkhand’s Palamu, Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, continues to be in place, reported ANI.

The clash in Panki town erupted following a verbal argument between the two groups which led to stone-pelting and arson, leading to injuries suffered by four police personnel, police said on Wednesday.

Some houses were also partially set on fire, and two police vehicles were also damaged, the police said.

“Stone pelting and arson took place over the installation of ‘toran dwar’ in front of the Mosque. The dispute erupted over the installation of ‘toran dwar’ by one group on the occasion of Mahashivratri in front of the Mosque. The people from the other community objected to it after which the argument escalated leading to stone pelting,” Rajkumar Lakra, IG, Palamu said, as quoted by ANI.

Soon after the incident, Section 144 was imposed and internet services were also suspended for 24 hours from 4 PM on Wenesday in view of the prevailing situation.

The senior police official said that top cops, including the SP and DCP, are monitoring the situation.

He further appealed to people to not believe in rumours, and ensured that a fair investigation into the case will take place.