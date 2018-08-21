Jharkhand to roll our Ayushman Bharat on September 25

Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme on September 25 in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand government today decided to roll out Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme on September 25 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. The scheme would provide up to Rs five lakh to 57 lakh families, an official release said.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das told a high-level meeting that no person should face any problem in getting the health

facility. As per the government decision, Rs one lakh would be provided through the insurance company and the rest Rs four lakh will be provided through Health Facility Society, the release said.

Das directed the health department to prepare a detailed proposal to be placed before the cabinet. He also asked to introduce the scheme in any hospital as a pilot project so that there is no problem when it is implemented on September 25.

The prime minister had on August 15 announced that the insurance scheme would roll out on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya.