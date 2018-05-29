Thunderstorm alert LIVE: 12 dead, 28 injured in Jharkhand; rain likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorm alert LIVE: 12 people have been reported dead so far. (Source: IE)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE: As many as 12 people were reported dead while 28 others were left injured due to a thunderstorm in Jharkhand over the last 24 hours. High-velocity winds hit various parts of the state taking the death toll to 19 this month. Dozens of trees and electricity poles were also uprooted by the winds. Casualties were reported from various parts of the state – Two deaths from Ranchi’s Khalari area, two from Giridih, one each from Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Koderma and Lohardaga from between Sunday afternoon and midnight. Three more deaths were reported from Chatra district where lightning struck six members of a family at Harhat village.

The weather office has said that low-pressure area is developing over the east central Bay of Bengal which is gradually moving northwards. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) has predicted that the monsoon would hit the coast on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date.