​​​
  3. Thunderstorm alert LIVE: 12 dead, 28 injured in Jharkhand; rain likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorm alert LIVE: 12 dead, 28 injured in Jharkhand; rain likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Thunderstorm alert LIVE: As many as 12 people were reported dead while 28 others were left injured due to a thunderstorm in Jharkhand over the last 24 hours. High-velocity winds hit various parts of the state taking the death toll to 19 this month. Dozens of trees and electricity poles were also uprooted by the winds

By: | Updated:May 29, 2018 11:36 am
Jharkhand, Jharkhand thunderstorm, Jharkhand thunderstorm live, thunderstorm alert, thunderstorm in jharkhand, Jharkhand death toll, imd, India Meteorological Department, weather update, jharkhand weather update, india news Thunderstorm alert LIVE: 12 people have been reported dead so far. (Source: IE)

Thunderstorm alert LIVE: As many as 12 people were reported dead while 28 others were left injured due to a thunderstorm in Jharkhand over the last 24 hours. High-velocity winds hit various parts of the state taking the death toll to 19 this month. Dozens of trees and electricity poles were also uprooted by the winds. Casualties were reported from various parts of the state – Two deaths from Ranchi’s Khalari area, two from Giridih, one each from Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Koderma and Lohardaga from between Sunday afternoon and midnight. Three more deaths were reported from Chatra district where lightning struck six members of a family at Harhat village.

The weather office has said that low-pressure area is developing over the east central Bay of Bengal which is gradually moving northwards. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (Met Dept) has predicted that the monsoon would hit the coast on May 29, three days ahead of its normal date.

Live Blog

IMD has issued a warning for Jharkhand. Follow LIVE Updates.

Highlights

    11:35 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Rain alert in Uttar Pradesh

    The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hailstone is likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh over some areas in Hardoi, Sitapur, Farrukhabad districts & adjoining areas.

    11:30 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Latest from IMD
    11:14 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Thunderstorm in Bihar

    As many as 17 people have been reported dead from different parts of Bihar as well due to the thunderstorm.

    11:05 (IST) 29 May 2018
    IMD warning for Jharkhand

    The Ranchi centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre has warned that sudden development of thunderstorms would continue till the monsoon hits Jharkhand around June 12. Pre-monsoon thunder cells will be formed due to the availability of ample moisture in the atmosphere, causing intermittent thunderstorm and heavy rain in parts of Jharkhand, it said.

    Go to Top