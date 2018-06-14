Jharkhand Shocker! Two beaten to death by mob for allegedly stealing buffaloes, 4 arrested

Jharkhand Shocker! Two lynched to death by mob for allegedly stealing buffaloes, 4 arrested

In a shocking piece of news reported from Godda district of Jharkhand, two Muslim men were beaten to death by a mob for allegedly stealing buffaloes. The Indian Express reported that the crime took place at Bankatti village on the border of Deodand and Sunder Pahari area on Wednesday, adding that four persons were arrested after lynching.

The two deceased persons have been identified as Murtaza Ansari of Raljhari village and Charku Ansari of Banjhi village. According to police, three more suspected cattle thieves managed to flee from the incident by the time officials reached the site. Police said that they have filed two FIRs – one in connection with the murder of two and the second one against unknown people for allegedly stealing buffaloes.

DIG (Dumka) Akhilesh Kumar Jha said that the victims had allegedly stolen buffaloes from a village and were sneaking out when they were caught. Jha added that further investigation in the crime is underway and that the bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

As a precautionary measure, Jha informed that extra security forces have been deployed in the vicinity to avoid any untoward incident that may fuel further tension.

Godda SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that five men had allegedly stolen nearly a dozen buffaloes. Singh added that when they arrived in the Bankatti village, the villagers spotted them. “The villagers from where the buffaloes were stolen and those of Bankatti gathered. They took back the buffaloes, while three associates of the victims managed to escape. Two men caught by the villagers were beaten up, which led to their deaths.”

Police said that the victims were from a village about 40 km from Bankatti village.

Earlier in March 2016, two cattle traders were killed by a mob and their bodies were hanged from a tree in Latehar. One beef trader was lynched by a mob in June 2017 in Ramgarh district.