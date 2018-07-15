Jharkhand shocker! Burari-like deaths repeat in Hazaribagh, family of six found dead

Burari-like deaths repeat in Hazaribagh, family of six found dead (Representative Image)

Almost a fortnight after the mass death in Delhi’s Burari, where eleven members of a family were found hanging from a ceiling, a similar distressing incident took place in Jharkhand. According to a report, six members of a family – two men, two women and two children – were found dead inside their house in Munga Bagicha area of Hazaribagh district. Police discovered the bodies on Sunday morning.

According to Hazaribagh police, the family ended up their lives on Saturday night. The police cited ‘debt-ridden’ as the reason behind their death. The police have retrieved the suicide note. Further investigation regarding the death is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Aggarwal, Mahavir Maheswari, Kiran Aggarwal, Preeti Aggarwal, Anvi Aggarwal and Aman Aggarwal. According to Chandan Vats, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hazaribagh, the family had killed their son as they failed to hang him. “They have written in a note that they killed their son, Aman, as they couldn’t hang him,” Vats told India Today.

According to police, Naresh, the elder member of a family killed himself by jumping off the roof of his house. Two members committed suicide by hanging from ceiling fans while one member was strangulated to death. Anvi, the girl child was poisoned while Aman, the boy child was found with his throat slit.

Police have recovered a brown envelope from the crime scene, which had suicide note written on it. According to India Today, the family had explained the reason for suicide in a mathematical formula. On the top, it was written that “we couldn’t hang Aman so we killed him,” reports India Today. The reason for the mass suicide mentioned on the envelope were ill health, shops closed, loans, debts etc. which led to the tension.

Hazaribagh district police are probing the case from both suicide and murder angle. A police official said investigation from both suicide and murder angles is underway. A forensic team has collected samples to ascertain the causes of death.