Jharkhand shamed: Minors call friend for help after their vehicle broke down, get gang-raped by 11 men

Jharkhand shamed: Minors call friend for help after their vehicle boke down, get gang-raped by 11 men (Representative image)

Amid rising numbers of rape incidents being reported from Jharkhand, a recent incident of two minor girls by 11 men at a lonely place in Lohardaga has put humanity to shame. The police have arrested all the accused on the basis of the complaints filed by the victims. The incident took place on Thursday (August 16, 2018) when the duo was travelling with their neighbour.

On their way to the destination, the motorcycle in which the trio (two girls and a neighbour) were travelling broke down. One of the girls called a friend of hers for help. However, instead of sending a mechanic, the friend purportedly sent 11 of his friends to the site. Upon reaching the location, the group of men beat up the accompanying neighbour and took the girls to a remote place and raped them. The accused also took away the cell phones of the girls.

An FIR was registered at Sadar police station and further probe regarding the same is underway. The police have recovered the cell phones from the house of one of the accused. A special team was formed on the order of Priyadarshi Alok, Superintendent of Police (SP) to probe the entire incident. The special team is being headed by Arvind Kumar Verma, a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

The crime cases like rape, sexual abuse and sexual assault with minors are rapidly on the rise across India. Last month, a seven-year-old girl was raped and then killed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar area. In Uttar Pradesh, a madrasa manager was arrested with five others for raping an eleven-year-old year girl in Ghosi area.