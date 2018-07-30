Jharkhand: Seven members of a family found dead

According to the police, two brothers killed rest of their family and then hanged themselves. (Representational photo)

In a shocking incident, seven members of a family were found dead inside a house in Ranchi. According to the police, two brothers killed rest of their family and then hanged themselves. Police said the reason for the killings is financial issues of the family. “Prima facie, it appears that the two brothers killed rest of their family, then hanged themselves due to financial issues,” news agency ANI quoted DIG AV Homkar as saying. “A 15-page & a 2-page suicide note recovered from them,” said Homkar.

According to several media reports, the dead members include two infants. “Five adults and two infants were found dead in their home under Kanke police station,” SSP Anis Gupta told PTI. An investigation is underway, the SSP said.

Recently, six members of a family – two men, two women and two children – were found dead inside their house in Munga Bagicha area of Hazaribagh district. The police cited ‘debt-ridden’ as the reason behind their death. The police have retrieved the suicide note.

In another shocking incident was the death of 11 members of a family in Burari area of Delhi. Ten of the 11 members of the deceased family were found hanging from an iron-mesh in the ceiling of the house, while the body of 77-year-old Narayan Devi, the head of the family, was lying on the floor in another room of the house. The handwritten notes recovered from the Burari house further revealed that the family was planning to replicate the ritualistic hanging with a relative. The police said the Bhatia family was confident that they would survive the ritual and even planned to repeat it with a relative of a daughter-in-law of the family who was facing problems.