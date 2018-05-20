Jharkhand plans to develop Chhinnamastika temple in Ramgarh on lines of Vaishno Devi, Tirupati

Chinnamastika Temple of Jharkhand (Image: unexploredbihar.blogspot.in)

The Jharkhand government plans to take cues from Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir and Tirupati shrine in Andhra Pradesh to develop the Chhinnamastika temple in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. Chief Minister Raghubar Das, during a review meeting on Saturday, asked the district administration and other government officials to ensure that hygienically prepared food was served to the devotees two times a day at a fixed rate, much like the Tirupati temple in the southern state, an official statement has said.

Exhorting officials to visit the temple with families, Das also said the temple in Rajrappa area of the district should also have a cloakroom and a queue complex modeled on the lines of Vaishno Devi temple in Katra area of Jammu and Kashmir, it said. The CM asked the Ramgarh administration officials to remove stalls lined outside the temple and build a shopping complex on the premises to accommodate the vendors.

Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B, who was present at a meeting, said a nodal officer has been deployed at the Rajrappa temple to execute the beautification work in the complex and that the shops would be relocated soon, the statement said. Chhinnamastika temple is one of the state’s six destinations, which is being developed as a global tourist spot by the Jharkhand government. The state has approved a grant of Rs 200 crore for the Rajrappa project, it added.