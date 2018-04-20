Jharkhand municipal election 2018 results LIVE updates: Counting on Friday; BJP, Congress, JMM eye victory

Daltonganj: Actress Poonam Dhillon at a road show in support BJP candidate Aruna Shankar who contesting for the post of Mayor, in Daltonganj on Saturday (April 14, 2018)

Jharkhand municipal elections 2018 (Jharkhand Nagar Nikay Chunav 2018) results LIVE updates: Counting for the civic polls results in Jharkhand will take place today. The counting of votes for 34 local bodies of the state will start at 8 am and results will be declared by the afternoon, according to the State Election Commission (SEC). Polling was done on April 16 for five Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), 16 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishad) and 13 Nagar Panchayats. As per SEC, voting percentage for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation was 49.3. This was higher than the 34.13 per cent voting recorded last time.

For the first time, the civic body polls have been held on party lines the state. BJP, Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and others have fielded candidates for posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

