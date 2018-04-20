Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections 2018: Full list of winners

Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections 2018 were conducted on April 16. (Representational Image, Source: PTI)

Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections 2018: The counting of votes for five Municipal Corporations in Jharkhand is on and the results are expected to be declared soon. Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are hopeful of performing well at Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections but will face a tough competition from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The voting took place on Monday, April 16 from 7 PM to 5 PM and the voter turnout was reported at 65.15 per cent. The five Nagar Nigams that went to polls are – Modinagar Nagar Nigam, Hazaribagh Nagar Nigam, Giridih Nagar Nigam, Ranchi Nagar Nigam and Adityapur Nagar Nigam.

Ranchi Municipal Corporation, which is the state’s largest urban local body, recorded the lowest turnout of 49.3 per cent. The election candidates from Ranchi also approached the State Election Commission with complaints of errors and names missing from voter lists on polling day.

A total of 278 candidates are contesting for 34 Mayor and chairman seats, 320 for Deputy Mayor and Vice chairman, 122 for Mayoral and Presidential posts and 23 candidates for Deputy Mayor and Vice President posts. The Jharkhand Nagar Parishad Elections 2018 results will also be declared along with the Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat elections 2018 results.

Here is the full list of winners from Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections 2018:

-Jitendra Pathak: Latehar Nagar panchayat ward number 2.

-Ruby Devi: Latehar ward number 6.

-Sajeeda Khatoon: Hazaribagh ward number 2.

-Ajay Das: Pakur District

-Malay Das: Ward 6 in Chakuliya Nagar Panchayat polls

-Farheen Saba: Khunti ward number 1

-Sonu Kumar: Khunti ward number 2

-Sonamati: Khunti ward number 4

-Chars Pahan: Khunti ward number 5

-Anoop Sahu: Khunti ward number 7

-Shabhnam Khatoon: Khunti ward number 10

-Suresh Munda: Khunti ward number 11

-BJP’s Sitamani Devi: Latehar nagar panchayat

-BJP’s Sandhya Rani: Ghatshila nagar panchayat

-BJP’s Sampa Saha: Pakud nagar panchayat

-In Godda Nagar Parishad, Independent candidate Jitendra Mondal wins Mayor’s post. JVM candidate Benu wins Deputy Mayor post.

-In Lohardaga nagar parishad elections, Congress’s Anupama Bhagat has won the mayoral post

-BJP’s Kamal Gupta has won the mayoral seat in Mihijam nagar parishad in Jamtara

-Congress’s Shanti Devi wins the Deputy mayoral post in Mihijam nagar parishad in Jamtara

-In Simdega, Congress’s Pushpa Kullu wins Mayor’s post

-In Pakur, BJP candidate Deputy Mayor’s post

-In Chatra, BJP’s Gunja Devi wins Mayor post

-In Saraikela nagar panchayat, JMM’s Manoj Chowdhry has won Deputy Mayor post

-In Simdega, Congress’s Pushpa Kullu has won the mayoral elections. BJP’s Om Prakash Sahu has won the deputy mayoral elections.

(The list is being updated as the results are being announced)