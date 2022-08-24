Jharkhand mining scam: Two AK-47 rifles recovered in ED raids in Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate today seized two AK-47 rifles from a house in Ranchi during raids conducted by the agency in connection with its money-laundering probe into the Jharkhand mining scam. The property where the AK-series assault rifles were recovered is believed to be linked to Prem Prakash, a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The ED today launched raids at multiple locations in Jharkhand, as well as Delhi, in connection with its investigation of the case. According to news agency PTI, the probe agency is covering about 17-20 premises in Jharkhand, neighbouring Bihar, Tamil Nadu and the Delhi-NCR as part of the operation.

The searches came after the agency recovered fresh information during the questioning of Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and Mishra’s associate and muscleman Bachhu Yadav, PTI reported citing official sources. Both were arrested by the ED in connection with this case recently.

On July 8 this year, the agency conducted raids at 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand, including premises linked to Mishra and his associates, as part of its probe into alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

The searches were launched after Mishra was booked by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in March. The agency had alleged that Mishra had “illegally grabbed or amassed huge assets in his favour”. Funds to the tune of Rs 13.32 crore lying across 50 bank accounts were seized by the ED following the raids.

“The evidence collected during the course of the investigation, including the statements of various persons, digital evidence and documents, revealed that the seized cash or bank balance is derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area, including the forest area,” the agency had said, according to PTI.

According to the ED, it is probing the trail of Rs 100 crore of “proceeds of crime” generated from illegal mining operations in Jharkhand.