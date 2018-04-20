Jharkhand Mayoral Elections Result 2018: Here are new mayors of Ranchi, Modinagar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Ranchi, Adityapur

After the elections, CM Raghubar Das credited the victory to policies of PM Narendra Modi and guidance of BJP president Amit Shah.

Jharkhand Mayoral Elections Result 2018: Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has swept the mayoral election in the state of Jharkhand. The party has won the elections of mayor and deputy mayor posts on all 5 – Adityapur Nagar Nigam, Hazaribagh Nagar Nigam, Giridih Nagar Nigam, Modinagar Nagar Nigam and Ranchi Nagar Nigam. In Adityapur Nagar Nigam, BJP’s Vinod Srivastava won the mayor seat, while Amit Singh from the party bagged deputy mayor post. In Hazaribagh Nagar Nigam, saffron party’s Roshni Tirki won the election of the mayor, while Raj Kumar Lal will be her deputy. Sunil Paswan emerged victorious in Giridih, while Prakash Ram from the party bagged deputy mayor post. In Modi Nagar, Aruna Shankar will be the new mayor, while her party colleague Rakesh Kumar will serve as her deputy.

The most interesting fight was seen in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, where Asha Lakra won the top post, while her party colleague Sanjeev Vijayavargiya will serve as her deputy.

Here is the list of winners on all the seats Nagar Nigam Seats:

Adityapur Nagar Nigam – Vinod Srivastava (BJP) – Amit Singh (BJP)

Hazaribagh Nagar Nigam – Roshni Tirki (BJP) – Rajkumar Lal (BJP)

Giridih Nagar Nigam -Sunil Paswan (BJP) – Prakash Ram (BJP)

Modinagar Nagar Nigam- Aruna Shankar (BJP) -Rakesh Kumar (BJP)

Ranchi Nagar Nigam – Asha Lakra (BJP) -Sanjeev Vijayavargiya (BJP)