Jharkhand man dies days after being beaten by mob on suspicion of theft

A Jharkhand man who was accused of stealing a motorcycle and beaten up by a mob, died on Saturday. A video of the incident shows Tabrez Ansari tied to an electric pole and and being beaten up as the mob asks him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'. The incident took place Dhatkidih village of Jharkhand\u2019s Seraikela Kharsawan district early on Tuesday. 22-year-old Ansari was booked under IPC Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreak by night), 380 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and kept in judicial custody. On Saturday morning, he was rushed to the Sadar Hospital after he complained of ill health. He was then taken to the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was declared dead on arrival. The exact cause of Ansari's death would be ascertained after a post-mortem, Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon A N Dey told the Indian Express. Ansari\u2019s family members allege that he was \u201cmercilessly beaten\u201d for four hours which resulted in his death. The theft complaint against Ansari was filed by Kamal Mahto, who told the police that him and his family members heard a sound around 2am on June 18. They found three men on the roof of their neighbour's house, who fled as soon as an alarm was raised. Two of the men managed to escape, but Ansari hurt his leg and hid in a bush. The villagers found him and recovered a motorcycle without a registration number, wallets and a phone. Mahto's complaint says that Ansari was handed over to the police. It does not mentional the assault. However, Ansari's family claimed that he did not have a criminal record and this was a communal attack. \u201cHe was beaten because he had a Muslim name. They made him chant 'Jai Shri Ram' & 'Jai Hanuman' again & again. I demand the culprits be arrested," a relative of Ansari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. After videos of the mob beating started cirulating, police lodged a complaint against the villagers under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religions or religious beliefs). Cops say they have already arrested one person and are investigating the matter.