Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh – Swachh Survekshan 2018 reveals why these are cleanest states of India

Swachh Survekshan 2018: The Ministry of Urban Development has released the report of Swachh Survekshan survey 2018. The ministry has declared Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh as the top three states in terms of cleanness and sanitation. While Jharkhand has been awarded as the ‘1st Best Performing State’, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh have been named as 2nd and 3rd performing states in the rankings. The ministry also published a detailed column describing the success stories of the three states.

Jharkhand

– Jharkhand has been awarded as the ‘1st Best Performing State’ under Swachh Survekshan 2018.

– Further, the state has marked a foot print by grabbing five Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) awards under various categories. The five ULBs are Ranchi, Giridih, Pakur, Chaibasa and Bundu.

– Jharkhand is ranked 1st in the overall average score, ranked 1st in Service Level Progress (SLP) and ranked 1st in Direct Observation (DO) average score and again ranked 2nd in Citizens Engagement under the population category less than 1 Lakh; amongst all other states.

– “The success was achieved primarily and exclusively due to support from the community who extended their wholeheartedly support to the movement,” the note released by the ministry said.

– Out of the participant ULBs from Jharkhand, 41 ULBs are Open Defecation Free certified.

– Jharkhand was first state to tag all its Community & Public toilets through Google Toilet Locators that helped a lot in reducing and eliminating the menace of open defecation.

Maharashtra

– Maharashtra has been awarded as the ‘2nd Best Performing State’ under Swachh Survekshan 2018. In Swachh Survekshan 2018, 267 (including 7 Cantonment Boards)

Urban Local Body’s (ULBs) of Maharashtra participated out of which 43 ULBs were with a population category greater than 1 Lakh. The remaining 224 ULBs are with a population less than 1 Lakh, which includes 7 Cantonment Boards.

– The top five ULBs under overall performance as per Swachh Survekshan 2018 are Panchgani (M. Cl), Shirdi, Katol, Malkapur (MCl) and Lonavala. Out of 43 large ULBs, 28 ULBs are positioned in top 100 rank.

– Maharashtra is ranked 2nd in the overall average score, ranked 2nd in Service Level Progress (SLP) and ranked 2nd in Direct Observation (DO) average score and again ranked 1st in Citizens Engagement under the population category less than 1 Lakh; amongst all other states.

Chattisgarh

– In ‘Swachh Survekshan 2018’ Chhattisgarh state has achieved recognition for being third best cleanest state of India.

– Under Swachh Survekshan 2018, 168 ULBs from Chhattisgarh participated, whereas in Swachh Survekshan 2017 only 9 ULBs had participated.

– Chhattisgarh is now certified as a Open Defecation Free (ODF) state. Total of 1375 Community and Public toilets and 311372 IHHL were constructed for ease of the citizens and to eliminate open defecation along with improving the sanitation.

– Almost every community/ public toilet was mapped on Google Maps.

– This year, the top four state performers are Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Korba. Moreover, 79 ULBs did not score any negative marks under independent validation. 139 ULBs have scored

more than 75% marks under Swachhata App downloads, which is remarkable. The state has actively engaged Program Implementation Units (PIUs) in 68 ULBs.