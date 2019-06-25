Jharkhand lynching: We wish to become Hindu-Pakistan, says RJD’s Manoj Jha

RJD leader Manoj Jha said that the condition of the country is such that one cannot walk on the roads raising one’s head. He said ‘we are copying Pakistan and we wish to become Pakistan’.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha has compared the current situation in the country to that of Pakistan in terms of religion. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Jha raised the lynching of a Muslim man by a mob in Jharkhand as he quoted a shayari of famous poet Faiz Mohammad Faiz about religious intolerance to say “we now wish to become Hindu-Pakistan”.

“The condition of the country is such that one cannot walk on the roads raising one’s head. One who loves has to walk averting their eyes and protecting their bodies and life. Do we wish such a scenario? – this was written by Faiz for Pakistan originally. But what Pakistan has been since 1946, I feel we are copying Pakistan. We wish to become Pakistan. We wish to become Hindu-Pakistan,” he said.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad too raised the killing of the youth by a mob and said that Jharkhand has become a factory of lynching. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his New India slogan, Azad asked him to keep New India with him and give back an Old India where love prevailed.

“Jharkhand has become a factory of lynching and violence. Dalits and Muslims are being killed there every week. PM Modi, we are with you in the fight of ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas’ but it should be there for people to see it. We can’t see it anywhere,” he said.

Earlier in July 2018, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said that if the BJP wins the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a Hindu-Pakistan will be created where there will be no equality.

Jha and Azad’s remark was in reference to the lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand’s Seraikela by a violent mob. On Sunday, Tabrez Ansari, 22, died in a hospital, days after he was brutally assaulted by a mob at Dhatkidih village in Seraikela. He was caught by the villagers mere on suspicion of stealing a bike.

The incident came to light after a video of the crime went viral on the internet. The video shows Ansari was tied to a tree and was beaten by a mob. The mob also forced him to chant slogans like Jai Sri Ram and Jai Hanuman. After beating the man with sticks, the mob handed him over to the police. According to reports, the police took him to a police post first and not to a hospital. He was admitted to a hospital only after his condition worsened. He succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment at the hospital.