Jharkhand lynching case: Asaduddin Owaisi says accused being set free in BJP-ruled states

Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, slammed the BJP saying those accused of lynching are being set free wherever the saffron party is in power. Hitting out at BJP, hours after the Jharkhand Police dropped charges against 11 accused in the Tabrez Ansari mob lynching case, he said that the same thing happened in Rajasthan where those accused of lynching Pehlu Khan were let off.

While the incident took place when the BJP was in power in the Rajasthan the Congress is in power in the state. “All the accused in Pehlu Khan case are also free, this is happening in BJP states. They are always trying to protect such culprits”, he was quoted by ANI as saying.

The police dropped the charges against the accused in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case, saying that the victim died due to a cardiac arrest. The 24-year-old youth was allegedly beaten up with rods, tied up with a pole and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, reports said.

While the murder charges have been dropped against all the accused, all 11 will face a lesser charge under section 304 of IPC, which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police said that the charges were dropped after medical reports suggested that the man died because of the cardiac arrest.

If convicted under section 304, all accused may be sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, which may be increased to life imprisonment.

Ansari had returned home from Pune where he was working as a labour, to celebrate Eid with his family, when he was attacked by a mob on June 17 over suspicion of stealing a motorcycle.

The victim was then tied up to a pole and assaulted with sticks and iron rods. A video of the incident had gone viral and had also flashed across television networks across the country showing him being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ by the alleged attackers.