Jharkhand lynching a blot on humanity, silence of powerful voices in BJP shocking: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has questioned the silence of powerful voices in the BJP-ruled states. (Reuters)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the alleged lynching of a young man in Jharkhand was a ‘blot on humanity’. He also questioned the silence of powerful voices in the BJP-ruled states. Posting a picture of the lynching victim, the Congress president in a tweet said: “The brutal lynching of this young man by a mob in Jharkhand is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this dying boy in custody for 4 days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled Central & State Govts.”

On Sunday, Tabrez Ansari died in a hospital days after he was thrashed by a mob on suspicion of theft. The matter took communal colour when a video surfaced in which it emerged that Ansari was forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by the mob. So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case. However, the opposition has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying how can Muslims live in such an environment of fear.

NCP member Majeed Memon brought up the issue in the Rajya Sabha and said: “How can the government win the trust of Muslims when Tabrez was mercilessly thrashed and forced to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.” Congress leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also raised the issue in the House and said that Jharkhand has become a lynching hub where Muslims were targeted every week.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed the lynching a ‘heinous crime’ and people who are involved in the incident have only one motive — to spoil the positive atmosphere created by his government. “These are isolated cases and we are completely against them,” he added. A special investigation team has been set up to investigate the matter.

He further said that such incidents cannot be justified. “We have committed that we won’t let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda,” the minister added.