Jharkhand HC seeks medical reports of jailed RJD chief Lalu Yadav from AIIMS-Delhi

The Jharkhand High Court today sought the medical reports of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad from AIIMS-Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment, while hearing his interim bail plea on medical grounds in fodder scam cases. Justice Apresh Kumar Singh fixed May 4 as the next date of hearing Prasad’s bail petition. “The high court sought the AIIMS report and asked the CBI to file a counter affidavit,” Prasad’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar said.

On February 23, the court rejected Prasad’s bail plea in the RC 64A/96 case pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury between 1990 and 1994. Kumar said they had moved an interim bail plea also for 68A/96 (Chaibasa treasury case) and RC/38A96 (Dumka treasury case), but the court heard only 64A/96 and 68A/96.

The more-than-Rs 900-crore fodder scam cases are related to illegal withdrawal of money in the Animal Husbandry department during the RJD rule in then undivided Bihar in the 1990s, when Prasad was the chief minister of the state. Prasad is lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23 after being convicted in the Deoghar treasury case. He was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on March 29 after a Special CBI court allowed him to seek specialised treatment at the premier institute.

Before that, he was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi on March 17 after he complained of uneasiness at Birsa Munda jail. A RIMS medical board had decided to refer him to AIIMS. Senior advocate Chittaranjan Sinha, who has been handling the fodder scam cases for Prasad, had said the 69-year-old RJD chief suffers from diabetes, high creatinine levels and blood pressure.

The former Bihar chief minister have been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 – the latest being the Dumka treasury case, in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment.