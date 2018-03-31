Jharkhand govt to develop six backward districts

He asked the deputy commissioners to go to a backward village every week, meet the people, know their problems and solve them.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said that the government’s priority is to develop six backward districts of the state. “Khunti, Simdega, Gumla, West Singhbhum, Pakur and Sahibganj are the most backward districts. The government’s priority is to develop them,” Das told a meeting of officials here yesterday, an official release said.

Das asked deputy commissioners of these districts to focus on the most backward block and panchayat of these districts. Emphasis should be given on education, health, self-employment and infrastructure. He asked the deputy commissioners to go to a backward village every week, meet the people, know their problems and solve them.

Das asked to take the services of retired teachers or youth on contract wherever teachers would be required in schools. He asked to set up poultry society so that eggs could be served in midday meals in schools. The government would also procure eggs for midday meals. He also asked to speed up electricity work and provide power under the ‘Soubhagya Yozana’ and solve drinking water problems.