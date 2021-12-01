Jharkhand government to convert Shibu Soren’s residence into ‘heritage building’ at Rs 4.59 crore

Soren made his political debut when he first protested over tribal land following the killing of his father by alleged money-lenders.

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren’s government residence is all set to be converted into a heritage building. The JMM government led by Shibu Soren’s son Hemant Soren will spend Rs 4.59 crore for the purpose.

The Jharkhand Building Constructions Department’s e-procurement cell has already issued a tender for the same under the title ‘renovation and restoration work’. Shibu Soren is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, having lost from his home turf Dumka in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The government residence was allotted to him during the tenure of the Arjun Munda government for his role in the Jharkhand statehood movement.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the tender notice said the ‘Renovation and Restoration of Main Building as Heritage Building at Hon’ble Ex-C.M Sri Sibu (Shibu) Soren Residence at Morabadi Ranchi’ would be completed within six months from the date of award of the tender.

However, Building Construction Secretary Sunil Kumar has claimed that the decision to convert the building into a heritage one was taken by the department itself and not by the state government. The report added that the JMM government wanted the residence to be converted into a site to showcase the lifelong struggle by Shibu Soren to get a separate state. The renovated building will contain literature, pictures and artefacts related to the Jharkhand’s statehood movement.

Soren made his political debut when he first protested over tribal land following the killing of his father by alleged money-lenders. He then went on to form the JMM in 1972. Eight years later, he got elected to the Lok Sabha from Dumka in 1980.