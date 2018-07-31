Jharkhand government to buy milk produced by state’s farmers to double their income

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that the state government would buy milk produced locally as part of the goal to double the income of the farmers by 2022.

The CM said that by increasing milk production the farmers of the state could tap a whopping Rs 400 crore rural economy which presently was going to milk supplied from other states.

There will be no need to find a market to sell milk to the cattle owners. The government will buy milk through Medha Dairy, he said.

“With the arrival of 400 crore rupees in rural economy, the prosperity of the villagers will increase. By 2022 the aim of doubling the income of farmers will be met, an official release said quoting Das.

Das was speaking after inaugurating the Cattle Feed Plant, laying foundation stone of the Product Dairy Plant and introducing free Gift Milk Programme for school children here.

He said ‘Gift Milk Programme’ is going to be a major step towards giving nutritious food to the children. It is being started in Ranchi and eight other districts and in the coming time, it will be implemented in the entire state.

In this, children will get five flavours of milk, he said.

Saying that animals die due to disease in the monsoon season, Das said there are 560 veterinary doctors in the state and suggested to make a roster for animals to be tested every month.

He also said to form Milk Co-operatives in every village through self help groups for enhancing milk production.