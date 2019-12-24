Jharkhand government formation Live Updates: JMM legislature party meeting in Ranchi today

  1. Home
Updated:Dec 24, 2019 9:37:25 am

The grand alliance comprising JMM-Congress-RJD won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. JMM working president Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren oathm Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 resultJharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 AM in Ranchi on Tuesday, a day after the grand alliance comprising JMM-Congress-RJD secured a comfortable majority. JMM working president Hemant Soren will be elected as the party’s legislature wing leader. According to multiple media reports, Hemant is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 28 and the Congress may get the Deputy CM’s post. The grand alliance contested elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is the son of former CM Shibu Siren and served as the fifth CM of Jharkhand between July 2013 and December 2014. The JMM-led alliance secured 47 seats, way above the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member Legislative Assembly. Of the 47 seats, the JMM won 30 seats, the Congress 16 and the RJD 1. The ruling BJP bagged 25 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally. The AJSU party, which contest alone, won just two seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) of Babulal Marandi won three seats.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:37 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    BJP rebel Saryu Roy beats Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur East

    Saryu Roy, a BJP rebel contesting as an Independent, clinched Raghubar Das' Jamshedpur seat. According to the Election Commission's website, Das secured 58,112 votes while Roy bagged 73,945 votes. Roy, a former state minister, had thrown his hat into the ring after being denied a ticket to contest the adjoining Jamshedpur (west) seat.

    09:20 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    BJP's awaits convincing triumph in assembly elections post-LS polls win

    The BJP had posted a spectacular victory in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, but is yet to score a convincing triumph in an assembly election since. In the two assembly elections held after the Lok Sabha polls, the party failed to win a clear majority in Haryana, where it had to ally with Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party to cobble together a government. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra where it fought the polls together with its oldest ally Shiv Sena. But differences between the two parties saw the Shiv Sena to quit the alliance alliance. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

    09:05 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das resigns

    Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday evening tendered his resignation and accepted defeat. "I met Governor Droupadi Murmu and submitted my resignation. The governor asked me to be caretaker CM till the new government is formed," he told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

    08:59 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    Hemant Soren likely to take oath as Jharkhand CM on Dec 28

    Hemant Soren is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. He is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 28. hemant is the son former CM Shibu Soren.

    08:58 (IST)24 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: JMM Legislature Party meeting today

    The JMM Legislature Party meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 am in Jharkhand today where hemant Soren will be formally elected as the leader of the JMM legislative party.

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, JMM leader Hemant Soren and others during an election rally in Pakur in Jharkhand.The JMM-led alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance secured 47 seats in the 81-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP won 25 seats.
