Jharkhand government formation Live Updates: JMM legislature party meeting in Ranchi today

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 AM in Ranchi on Tuesday, a day after the grand alliance comprising JMM-Congress-RJD secured a comfortable majority. JMM working president Hemant Soren will be elected as the party’s legislature wing leader. According to multiple media reports, Hemant is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on December 28 and the Congress may get the Deputy CM’s post. The grand alliance contested elections under the leadership of Hemant Soren. He is the son of former CM Shibu Siren and served as the fifth CM of Jharkhand between July 2013 and December 2014. The JMM-led alliance secured 47 seats, way above the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member Legislative Assembly. Of the 47 seats, the JMM won 30 seats, the Congress 16 and the RJD 1. The ruling BJP bagged 25 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally. The AJSU party, which contest alone, won just two seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) of Babulal Marandi won three seats.

