Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 Live: Will BJP, Raghubar Das get second term or Hemant Soren return as CM?

Raghubar Das contested from Jamshedpur East Vidhan Sabha seat.

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll 2019 Live Telecast: As the fifth and final phase of marathon Jharkhand Assembly elections concludes today, all eyes are now on December 23 when the results will be announced. However, before the EVMs are opened for the votes to be counted, exit poll conducted by various agencies and television channels will try to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party or alliance will be forming the next government in the state. Can BJP and Raghubar Das win a second straight term or Hemant Soren will get the top post once again? Polling for 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly was spread across five phases. The ruling BJP is pitted against the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance. Former CM Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which fielded candidates on all 81 seats. One of the most interesting battles in these elections is on Jamshedpur (East) seat where CM Raghubar Das is up against his former cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who contested as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him a ticket. Congress’ Gaurabh Vallabh is the other prominent candidate from the seat.

