  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 Live: Will BJP, Raghubar Das get second term or Hemant Soren return as CM?

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 Live: Will BJP, Raghubar Das get second term or Hemant Soren return as CM?

By: |
Updated:Dec 20, 2019 4:13:00 pm

Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Exit Poll Result 2019 Live Updates: Can BJP and Raghubar Das win a second straight term or Hemant Soren will get the top post once again? Exit polls predict.

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Exit Poll 2019Raghubar Das contested from Jamshedpur East Vidhan Sabha seat.

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll 2019 Live Telecast: As the fifth and final phase of marathon Jharkhand Assembly elections concludes today, all eyes are now on December 23 when the results will be announced. However, before the EVMs are opened for the votes to be counted, exit poll conducted by various agencies and television channels will try to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party or alliance will be forming the next government in the state. Can BJP and Raghubar Das win a second straight term or Hemant Soren will get the top post once again? Polling for 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly was spread across five phases. The ruling BJP is pitted against the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance. Former CM Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which fielded candidates on all 81 seats. One of the most interesting battles in these elections is on Jamshedpur (East) seat where CM Raghubar Das is up against his former cabinet colleague Saryu Rai who contested as an independent candidate after the BJP denied him a ticket. Congress’ Gaurabh Vallabh is the other prominent candidate from the seat.

Read More

Live Blog

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019 Live: Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Exit Poll Live Coverage

Highlights

    Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Exit Poll 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases. (Photo/ANI)In 2014 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had won 37, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 5, JMM 19 and Congress 6. The JVM (P) won 8 seats, however, later six of its MLAs had joined the BJP. Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal failed to win even a single seat.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1CAA Protests: Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam
    2Bhima Koregaon case: ‘Plot to kill PM’, ‘waging war’, claims Pune Police in draft charge
    3We guarantee that minorities will not get a raw deal: Nitish Kumar