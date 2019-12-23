Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live: Can BJP defy exit poll predictions and deny JMM-led alliance power

BJP is hoping to retain power in the mineral-rich state under the leadership of CM Raghubar Das.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Telecast: As the clock ticks 8 in the morning on Monday, December 23, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would start yielding results for Jharkhand Assembly elections. Polling for 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly was spread in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Counting of votes would start simultaneously at all the 24 district headquarters. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the mineral-rich state under the leadership of CM Raghubar Das following setbacks of winning fewer than expected seats in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rahstriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance would be expecting to stop the Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut by winning the elections. The Mahagathbandhan had declared JMM leader and former CM Hemant Soren as their CM face. Jharkhand Assembly election results are also being seen as a litmus test for the BJP amid a nationwide outrage over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. As far as exit polls are concerned, the BJP faces an uphill task in the state. A majority of surveys have predicted a close contest in Jharkhand with the JMM-led alliance marginally ahead of the BJP.

