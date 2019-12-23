  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live: Can BJP defy exit poll predictions and deny JMM-led alliance power

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live: Can BJP defy exit poll predictions and deny JMM-led alliance power

By: |
Updated:Dec 23, 2019 12:13:40 am

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results, Vote Counting Live Updates: These elections are being seen as a litmus test for the BJP amid a nationwide outrage over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Election ResultBJP is hoping to retain power in the mineral-rich state under the leadership of CM Raghubar Das.

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Telecast: As the clock ticks 8 in the morning on Monday, December 23, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would start yielding results for Jharkhand Assembly elections. Polling for 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly was spread in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Counting of votes would start simultaneously at all the 24 district headquarters. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in the mineral-rich state under the leadership of CM Raghubar Das following setbacks of winning fewer than expected seats in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rahstriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance would be expecting to stop the Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut by winning the elections. The Mahagathbandhan had declared JMM leader and former CM Hemant Soren as their CM face. Jharkhand Assembly election results are also being seen as a litmus test for the BJP amid a nationwide outrage over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. As far as exit polls are concerned, the BJP faces an uphill task in the state. A majority of surveys have predicted a close contest in Jharkhand with the JMM-led alliance marginally ahead of the BJP.

Read More

Live Blog

Jharkhand Election Results Live: Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Election Result Live Coverage

Highlights

    00:13 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand election results: Counting of votes today

    Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly election is scheduled to be held today, December 23. Voting for all 81 seats of Jharkhand Assembly was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. Out of the 81 seats, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 seats are of general category.

    Dumka, Barhait election result 2019 Most exit polls predicted Hemant Soren's JMM winning more seats than BJP.In the last assembly election in 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) five seats. Babulal Marandi's JVM(P) had won eight seats, of which six MLAs had later joined the BJP. The JMM had won 19 seats, Congress six and RJD had failed to open its account.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1CAA protests: Reports of cops entering hospitals disturbing, declare them safe zones, demands IMA
    2Pragya Thakur was on wheelchair, refused to move to non-emergency row causing delay, clarifies SpiceJet
    3Whatsapp, Signal, other online platforms don’t cooperate citing encryption: Govt