Jharkhand election results: BJP’s strike rate where PM Modi, Amit Shah addressed rallies

By: |
Published: December 24, 2019 12:17:34 PM

Campaigning for the BJP in the just-concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi held 10 rallies and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at seven.

jharkhand results, jharkhand assembly election results, bjp, jharkhand newsJharkhand Assembly elections were being seen as a litmus test for the BJP leadership. (File Photo/PTI)

Jharkhand Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party failed to retain power in Jharkhand despite two of its star campaigners – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah – holding a series of rallies across the five phases of the assembly election to woo the voters. While PM Modi held 10 rallies, Amit Shah spoke at seven. Here’s how the BJP performed on seats where the two leaders campaigned for the party.

PM Modi

First phase – Gumla – BJP candidate Misir Kujur – Lost | Daltonganj – BJP candidate Alok Kumar Chaurasiya – Won

Second phase – Khunti – BJP’s Neelkanth Singh Munda  – Won | Jamdhespur – CM Raghubar Das Jamshedpur East – Lost | Devendra Nath Singh Jamshedpur West – Lost

Third phase –  Barhi – Manoj Kumar Yadav – Lost

Fourth phase – Bokaro – BJP’s Biranchi Narayan – Won

Fifth phase –  Dumka – JMM working president Hemant Soren defeated BJP candidate and minister Louis Marandi |  Barhait – BJP candidate Simon Malto loses to Hemant Soren.

Amit Shah campaigned on Manika and Lohardaga seats in the first phase, however, the BJP failed to win any of them. Both the seats were grabbed by the Congress. Similarly in the second phase, BJP state president Laxman Gilua lost from Chakradharpur seat, party candidate from Bahragoda seat Kunal Shadangi too had to face defeat despite the Hom  Minister campaigning for him. Amit Shah skipped the third phase of campaigning but was back for the fourth phase. He held rallies in Giridih, Deoghar and Baghmara. The BJP won Deoghar, Baghmara seats but party candidate Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi lost Giridih seat.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also contributed to ensure his party’s victory. He held a total of five rallies in Simdega, Barkagaon, Mesra (Ranchi), Rajmahal and Mahgama. Congress won three – Mahgama, Barkagaon and Simdega seats.

The Congress, which won a total of 16 seats, had contested the Jharkhand Assembly election as part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance which also includes Lalu Yadav’s RJD. While the JMM won 31 seats, RJD could get just one. JMM’s working president Hemant Soren is likely to be sworn in as Jharkhand CM next week.
The BJP’s loss in Jharkhand, which is the fifth state the party has lost power since December 2018, has certainly dented the ‘invincible’ tag  the duo of PM Modi, Amit Shah has enjoyed since 2014.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jharkhand election results: BJP’s strike rate where PM Modi, Amit Shah addressed rallies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jharkhand fifth state to slip out of BJP control in a year
2‘Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on Dec 30; Ajit Pawar may be back as deputy CM’
3India facing new crisis in which divide and rule is law: Mamata Banerjee