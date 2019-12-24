Jharkhand election results: BJP’s strike rate where PM Modi, Amit Shah addressed rallies

Barhait – BJP candidate Simon Malto loses to Hemant Soren.

Amit Shah campaigned on Manika and Lohardaga seats in the first phase, however, the BJP failed to win any of them. Both the seats were grabbed by the Congress. Similarly in the second phase, BJP state president Laxman Gilua lost from Chakradharpur seat, party candidate from Bahragoda seat Kunal Shadangi too had to face defeat despite the Hom Minister campaigning for him. Amit Shah skipped the third phase of campaigning but was back for the fourth phase. He held rallies in Giridih, Deoghar and Baghmara. The BJP won Deoghar, Baghmara seats but party candidate Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi lost Giridih seat.