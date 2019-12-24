Jharkhand election results: BJP’s strike rate where PM Modi, Amit Shah addressed rallies

Campaigning for the BJP in the just-concluded Jharkhand Assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi held 10 rallies and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at seven.
Jharkhand Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party failed to retain power in Jharkhand despite two of its star campaigners – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah – holding a series of rallies across the five phases of the assembly election to woo the voters. While PM Modi held 10 rallies, Amit Shah spoke at seven. Here’s how the BJP performed on seats where the two leaders campaigned for the party.
PM Modi
First phase – Gumla – BJP candidate Misir Kujur – Lost | Daltonganj – BJP candidate Alok Kumar Chaurasiya – Won
Second phase – Khunti – BJP’s Neelkanth Singh Munda – Won | Jamdhespur – CM Raghubar Das Jamshedpur East – Lost | Devendra Nath Singh Jamshedpur West – Lost
Third phase – Barhi – Manoj Kumar Yadav – Lost
Fifth phase – Dumka – JMM working president Hemant Soren defeated BJP candidate and minister Louis Marandi |Barhait – BJP candidate Simon Malto loses to Hemant Soren.
Amit Shah campaigned on Manika and Lohardaga seats in the first phase, however, the BJP failed to win any of them. Both the seats were grabbed by the Congress. Similarly in the second phase, BJP state president Laxman Gilua lost from Chakradharpur seat, party candidate from Bahragoda seat Kunal Shadangi too had to face defeat despite the Hom Minister campaigning for him. Amit Shah skipped the third phase of campaigning but was back for the fourth phase. He held rallies in Giridih, Deoghar and Baghmara. The BJP won Deoghar, Baghmara seats but party candidate Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi lost Giridih seat.Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also contributed to ensure his party’s victory. He held a total of five rallies in Simdega, Barkagaon, Mesra (Ranchi), Rajmahal and Mahgama. Congress won three – Mahgama, Barkagaon and Simdega seats.
