Jharkhand election 2019: BJP names 8 more candidates, replaces Saryu Roy with Devendra Singh in Jamshedpur West

By: |
Published: November 21, 2019 9:04:41 AM

The BJP on Wednesday named eight more candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls, replacing rebel party leader Saryu Roy with Devendra Singh in the Jamshedpur West constituency.

In its fifth list, the BJP also named its candidates from seven more seats following a break in its alliance with the AJSU.

Peeved at the party for not announcing his candidature so far, Roy, a senior BJP leader who was also a minister in the Raghubar Das government, had announced that he will fight as an Independent against Das from the Jamshedpur East seat.

In its fifth list, the BJP also named its candidates from seven more seats following a break in its alliance with the AJSU.

With this, the saffron party has named its nominees for most of the seats for the five-phase polls to the 81-member Assembly.

Elections are scheduled to be held between November 30 and December 20 in the BJP-ruled state.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019
