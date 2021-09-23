Jharkhand district judge was hit intentionally, CBI tells High Court

The report claimed that the probe is in the final stages.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Jharkhand High Court that the state district judge, who died in July this year, was hit intentionally by an autorickshaw. The judge was hit by an auto while he was jogging on one side of the road.

The revelation came after the CBI today updated the court about the ongoing investigation. An NDTV report claimed that the crime sequence was reconstructed for the purpose of the investigation, the CCTV footage was examined and a 3D analysis of forensic evidence suggested that judge Uttam Anand was killed deliberately, thus indicating a murder.

The report claimed that the probe is in the final stages. The Jharkhand Police had arrested two accused a day after the crime. The three-wheeler used in the crime was registered in a woman’s name.

The court also today expressed disappointment over the slow progress made in the case and asked the CBI to expedite the probe. It said that the delay in resolving the case has been lowering the morale of judicial officers.

Notably, the CCTV footage of the incident had shown an auto-rickshaw going out of the way to hit the judge and fleeing from the spot on July 28. After the CCTV footage went viral, the Jharkhand High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The CBI had also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any person providing any information related to the case.