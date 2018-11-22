Jharkhand: ‘Dead’ daughter returns home after family wrongly identifies body

Jharkhand: Shocking! ‘Dead’ daughter returns home after family wrongly identifies body

A family in Jharkhand’s Ranchi was left bewildered on Monday when they saw their 16-year-old daughter, who they believed had died, returned home after six months. The girl was believed to have been killed by some unknown persons in the national capital earlier this year. With the girl turning out to be alive and now back home, the Jharkhand police have started further probe into the incident. The police have also sought the custody of the three accused – Manjeet Kerketta, Gauri and Sahu for further probe.

Speaking to Times of India, Seju P Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said that they have been informed by their Jharkhand counterpart about the incident. The DCP added that the trio, who is currently lodged at Tihar jail, had misled the police officials about the victim. Kerketta is the owner of a placement agency in Jharkhand.

The incident took place on May 4, 2018, when a team of Delhi police found the body of a girl chopped into pieces in a drain near west Delhi’s Mundka area. To identify the body, the cops brought in the victim’s elder brother from his native town, who identified it as his sister.

The probe officials claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of the trio on May 17, 2018. According to the police, the victim was taken to Chandigarh by a trafficker in July 2017 and was working as a domestic help before escaping to Noida.

Narrating the incident to Jharkhand police, the victim revealed that she and another girl from Bedo were induced by fake promises of a job on July 30, 2017. The victim further said that they were regularly beaten up and remained unpaid in Chandigarh. However, she managed to flee to Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, where she came in contact with other placement agencies.

“The identity of the girl may be confused, but a heinous crime did take place and, according to traffickers, the girl was from Jharkhand,” said Rajendra Singh Sagar, Additional DCP-I (Outer) to TOI.

Meanwhile, overjoyed parents don’t want to drag the matter further and decided not to take up the matter with the police since their beloved daughter has returned home safely. However, the Jharkhand police added that they will seek further information from the victim once she is okay to identify the dead girl.