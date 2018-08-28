Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das announces Rs 10 lakh cash award for Asian Games silver medalist Madhumita Kumari

​​​
By: | Ranchi | Published: August 28, 2018 1:23 PM
Congratulating Madhumita for her silver medal in women's compound team archery event, Das said the whole country is proud of her achievement, an official release said. (Image: Reuters)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today announced a cash award of Rs 10 lakh for archer Madhumita Kumari for getting a silver medal in the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia. Congratulating Madhumita for her silver medal in women’s compound team archery event, Das said the whole country is proud of her achievement, an official release said.

The Indian women compound team comprising Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam today, lost 228-231 to Korea in a contest that went down to the wire till the final set of arrows.

The Jharkhand girl made the country and tricolour proud and for this feat the government will give her Rs 10 lakh as encouragement money, it said. “You have become an inspiration to the daughters and the youth of Jharkhand. Work hard and bring laurels for the country and the state,” Das said.

