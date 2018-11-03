Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das announces mobile phones to 28 lakh state’s farmers

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 10:48 PM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Saturday announced to provide mobile phones to 28 lakh farmers of the state.

The state government will provide mobile phones to 28 lakh farmers in the coming budget to get rid of corruption and provide transparency, an official release said quoting Das. (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das Saturday announced to provide mobile phones to 28 lakh farmers of the state. He said the decision was in support of realising Prime Minister’s efforts on the idea of the Digital India. The Prime Minister is working on the idea of Digital India,so we should also work on the idea of digital Jharkhand.

The state government will provide mobile phones to 28 lakh farmers in the coming budget to get rid of corruption and provide transparency, an official release said quoting Das. Attending Krishi Samagam programme as the chief guest, Das invited farmers to be brand ambassadors in the two-day Agriculture and Food Summit to be organized on November 29 and 30 in Ranchi.

The purpose of this summit is over all development of farmers through exchange of technology, farming techniques etc., he said. On farming, Das said, Farmers will have to move towards organic farming. The Prime Minister increased minimum support price to fulfill the demand of farmers, so that the goal of doubling their income by 2022 can be achieved.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

He said, Earlier farmers did not know about condition of soil, but when the Prime Minister was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he started Soil Health Card scheme in Gujarat. Now farmers can assess the condition of their soil and can treat and produce according to that. So far, three lakh soil cards have been distributed in Jharkhand. (A total) 22 lakh farmers are required to get this card, which the officials of the department should ensure and make this card available to the remaining farmers.

Chief Secretary Sudhir Tripathi, Development Commissioner D K Tiwari, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Agriculture Secretary Puja Singhal, Industry Secretary K. Ravikumar and farmers of the state were present on the occasion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das announces mobile phones to 28 lakh state’s farmers
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition