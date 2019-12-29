Jharkhand CM oath ceremony Live Updates: Hemant Soren to be sworn in as Chief Minister today

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren will take path as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Sunday. Governor Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Hemant. The event will take place at Morabadi ground in Ranchi in the afternoon. Hemant will be eleventh Chief Minister of Jharkhand which was carved out of Bihar in 2000. Besides Hemant, three other ministers, one from JMM and two from the Congress will also take oath. They are — Jharkhand Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon, leader of Congress legislative part Alamgeer Alam, and senior JMM leader Stephen Marandi. Reports suggest the Cabinet expansion will take place after Makar Sankranti which falls on January 14. According to a PTI report, Hemant Soren has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, CMs Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal) and Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the swearing-in ceremony. The others invited to the programme are Congress leader P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Yadav, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati. Chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Kamalnath and Arvind Kejriwal respectively have been invited to grace the historic occasion. Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh is also in the long list of invitees as is the outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das.