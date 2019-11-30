Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 Polling Live: First phase of polling in 13 constituencies begins

The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm (ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 Polling Live Telecast: The marathon five-phase Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 has begun on Saturday, with the first phase of voting. Polling on 13 Assembly constituencies in six districts has begun at 7 am and will conclude by 3 pm. Fate of several bigwigs, including the state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon and state health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi will be decided in this phase.

Also Read: Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: What is Election Commission’s Booth App and how will it help voters?

A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase, the Election Commission said. Tight security has been put in place for polling on Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa, Bhawanathpur and Daltonganj seats. The Jharkhand Assembly has 81 seats and the BJP is hoping to retain power in the state under the leadership of Raghubar Das, who is the first CM to complete the full five-year term in the state.

Read More