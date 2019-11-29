Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Polling dates, full schedule – All you need to know

Published: November 29, 2019 11:15:35 AM

Jharkhand Elections 2019: There are 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and due to a large area of the state being Maoist-affected, the Vidhan Sabha elections are being held in five phases.

jharkhand assembly election, jharkhand election dates, jharkhand newsAssembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (File Photo)

Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 full schedule: The first of the five-phased Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 is set to be held on Saturday, November 30. The other four phases will be held on December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. Counting of votes will be done on December 23, the Election Commission had announced earlier this month. There are 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and due to a large area of the state being Maoist-affected, the Vidhan Sabha elections are being held in five phases. After a lower than expected show in Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP is looking to retain power in the mineral-rich state.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the single largest party winning 35 seats. It formed the government with All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) which won five seats. Raghubar Das became the first CM of Jharkhand to complete full five-year term in the state. The JMM had won 17 and the Congress just six seats. This time, the JMM, Congress and Lalu Yadav’s RJD are contesting the polls together.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 – Full Schedule

Phase 1 – November 30: Daltonganj, Chatra, Garhwa, Lohardaga Gumla, Bishunpur, Manika, Latehar, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Bhawanathpur, Panki

Phase 2 – December 7: Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Ghatsila, Baharagora, Khunti, Torpa, Tamar, Potka, Jugsalai, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega, Kolebira

Phase 3 – December 12: Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Simaria, Barkagaon, Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri,

Phase 4: December 16: Dhanbad, Sindri, Deoghar, Giridih, Nirsa, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Madhupur, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Dumri

Phase 5: December 20: Dumka, Godda, Rajmahal, Boiro, Barhait, Litipara, Pakur, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Jama, Jarmundi, Nala, Jamtara, Sarath, Poreyahat, Mahagama

In the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, the Election Commission said.

The first phase will have Jharkhand Health Minister and BJP leader Ramchandra Chandravanshi and state Congres president Rameshwar Oraon in the fray.

