Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: JMM-Congress alliance’s politics is that of deception, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (ANI)

PM Modi Khunti rally: Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Khunti on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the alliance between the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), saying the coalition was only about ‘deception’. On the other hand, the BJP believes in working for the people, PM Modi said.

Lauding the work of Raghubar Das government, PM Modi said people of Jharkhand are getting benefits of the schemes directly, without any class or caste differences. People of all section of the society are getting direct beneficiaries of the schemes launchd by Centre and state government which shows the government is committed to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

“People of the state can now see, that if the same party is in power in both Centre and the state, then the development works is not only done at a fast pace, but it also provides stability”, he said.

Observing that the people of Jharkhand have faith in the BJP government, PM Modi added, “the people of the state have played a key role in building a strong democracy as well as the nation.

The BJP government in Jharkhand has broken the back of naxalism. It is because of this that the people here have faith in the lotus symbol.”

Mentioning about new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu, “Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, the responsibilities of taking the union territory towards the path of development is with someone who was born in the tribal region.”

The prime minister also spoke about the recent Supreme Court verdict over the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute and accused the Congress of deliberately delaying the matter. “The dispute over Ram Janmabhoomi, which was kept lingering by Congress governments has also been resolved peacefully now,” he said.