Jharkhand Elections 2nd Phase Live Updates: Polling underway on 20 Assembly seats, CM Rabhubar Das among key candidates

Voting underway for second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections. (Photo/ANI)

Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Elections 2019 2nd Phase Updates: Voting for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections is underway on 20 seats across the state. This phase will decide the fate of several big leaders of the state, including CM Rabhubar Das, Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, rebel BJP leader Saryu Roy, Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted urging people to come out in large numbers to exercise their voting right. Voting is being held on Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST) Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST) seats amid tight security.

