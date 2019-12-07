  1. Home
Jharkhand Elections 2nd Phase Live Updates: Polling underway on 20 Assembly seats, CM Rabhubar Das among key candidates

Updated:Dec 07, 2019 9:11:35 am

Jharkhand 2nd Phase Election Live Updates: This phase will decide the fate of several big leaders of the state, including CM Rabhubar Das, Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, rebel BJP leader Saryu Roy, Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda and others.

jharkhand elections, jharkhand second phase elections, jharkhand vidhan sabha electionsVoting underway for second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections. (Photo/ANI)

Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Elections 2019 2nd Phase Updates: Voting for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections is underway on 20 seats across the state. This phase will decide the fate of several big leaders of the state, including CM Rabhubar Das, Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon, rebel BJP leader Saryu Roy, Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted urging people to come out in large numbers to exercise their voting right. Voting is being held on Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST) Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST) seats amid tight security.

 

Live Blog

Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 2 Voting LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    09:11 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand 2nd Phase Election:

    The Election Commission said that while the voting  in 18 seats will end at 3 pm, voters in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can vote till 5 pm.  

    09:09 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Elections: Tight security for second phase

    According to the Election Commission, 949 polling booths have been declared 'critical' and 762 'sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas. More than 42,000 security personnel have been deployed in seven districts where polling is being held in the second phase today. 

    09:04 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2nd Phase: PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge voters in Jharkhand to come out in large numbers and use their voting rights. Polling on 20 seats across Jharkhand is underway in the second phase of Assembly elections in the state. CM Raghubar Das and his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Roy are among the key candidates in this phase.  

    jharkhand elections, jharkhand polls, jharkhand second phase elections Voting underway for Jharkhand elections second phase. (Photo/ANI)More than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed on the 20 seats spread across seven districts in the second phase of Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha elections. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said that out of a total of 6,066 polling stations, 949 have been declared 'critical' and 762 'sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas.
