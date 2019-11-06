Jharkhand Assembly Election: Forty-nine sitting MLAs facing criminal cases, BJP tops the list

The numbers of sitting MLAs who are facing criminal cases are 21 out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 11 out of 18 MLAs from JMM, 5 out of 8 MLAs from the Congress and 5 out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P). (IE)

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Forty-nine out of 79 sitting legislators have criminal cases against them, claims a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms. The association has analysed the criminal and financial details of 79 out of 81 sitting MLAs. It states that the analysis is based on the affidavit submitted by the candidates prior to the 2014 assembly elections and by-elections conducted thereafter.

According to the report, 38 MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves — three legislators are facing murder charges while ten MLAs are facing cases related to attempt to murder. The association has also put party-wise details and the highest number of tainted MLAs are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The report claims that the numbers of sitting MLAs who are facing criminal cases are 21 out of 36 MLAs from BJP, 11 out of 18 MLAs from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, 5 out of 8 MLAs from the Congress and 5 out of 8 MLAs from JVM(P). The number of those who are facing serious charges is 15 from the ruling saffron party, 10 from Shibu Soren’s JMM and 5 from Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha.

The association also found that 41 of sitting MLAs are crorepatis with the highest number coming from the BJP. In this category too the ruling party has topped the list with 21 crorepatis.

The JMM has 9 and the Congress has 5 crorepatis. Jharkhand will go to polls from November 30 to December 20 and the results will be declared on December 23. The polls will be conducted in five phases.