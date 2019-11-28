Jharkhand Assembly Election: ‘Double-engine’ government looting state’s minerals, says Hemant Soren

The JMM is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress and the RJD.

JMM working president Hemant Soren on Thursday alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are looting the mineral resources of Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally, the former chief minister promised to provide 5 lakh job to youths and set up Kisan Bank to facilitate farmers to sell their produce at an appropriate price, if voted to power.

“The double-engine government has been engaged in looting the mineral resources of the state…. Their wrong policies are responsible for the prevailing economic slowdown,” Soren said.

Big industrialists are committing suicide while small ones are migrating to other states because of the economic slowdown, he said without elaboration.

“The country is being run with the mineral resources of Jharkhand but the people of the state are facing poverty and unemployment,” the JMM leader claimed.

Accusing the Raghubar Das government of promoting corruption during the last five years, Soren claimed that several ministers as well as the chief minister would be behind the bars if a proper probe is conducted.

