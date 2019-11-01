Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Ranchi, Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad election date, schedule

Published: November 1, 2019 1:12:28 PM

Jharkhand Assembly election dates news: The Election Commission is likely to announce dates for Jharkhand Assembly elections today.

Jharkhand election date, schedule: The Election Commission of India is likely to announce Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 dates and schedule on Friday. Polling for the 82-seat Jharkhand Assembly is likely to be spread across several phases due to security threat by Naxals in the state. Election will be held on 81 seats, the remaining one seat is reserved for a nominated candidate.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, polling was held in five phases in Jharkhand. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party winning 37 seats and ally All Jharkhand Students Union won 5, helping the saffron party form the government in the state. Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had won 19 seats, Congress 7 seats.

The term of the outgoing Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5, 2020.

