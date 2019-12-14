Jharkhand Assembly Election: Congress got stomache after passage of Citizenship law, says Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Giridih, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that culture, social identity, language and political rights of people of northeastern states will be untouched.
Jharkhand Assembly Election News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act.
Shah, addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Giridih, said that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a “stomach ache” to the opposition party.
“We have brought the amended Citizenship Act and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it,” he said.
The BJP president also assured the people of the Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will be not be affected.
“I assure (the people of) Assam and (other) northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will be untouched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them,” he said.
हम तीन तलाक का कानून लाए तो कांग्रेस ने इसे मुस्लिम विरोधी बताया।
हमने 370 हटाई तो कांग्रेस इसे मुस्लिम विरोधी बताया।
अब #CAB2019 को ये मुस्लिम विरोधी बता रहा हैं: श्री @AmitShah #BJPWinningJharkhand pic.twitter.com/W6lkuZQCEQ
— BJP (@BJP4India) December 14, 2019
Shah said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has met him over the issue.
“I assured him (Sangma) of constructively discussing the issues to find a solution,” Shah added.
