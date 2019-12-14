Jharkhand Assembly Election: Congress got stomache after passage of Citizenship law, says Amit Shah

Published: December 14, 2019 3:12:12 PM

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Giridih, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that culture, social identity, language and political rights of people of northeastern states will be untouched.

amit shah, amit shah giridih rally, jharkhand election newsHome Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Jharkhand’s Giridih ahead of the fourth phase of Assembly election. (Photo/BJP4India)

Jharkhand Assembly Election News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act.

Shah, addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Giridih, said that the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has caused a “stomach ache” to the opposition party.

“We have brought the amended Citizenship Act and the Congress got a stomach ache and is fanning violence against it,” he said.

The BJP president also assured the people of the Northeast that their culture, language, social identity and political rights will be not be affected.

“I assure (the people of) Assam and (other) northeastern states that their culture, social identity, language and political rights will be untouched and the Narendra Modi government will protect them,” he said.

Shah said Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has met him over the issue.

“I assured him (Sangma) of constructively discussing the issues to find a solution,” Shah added.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019
