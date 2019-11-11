Jharkhand Assembly election BJP candidate list 2019

BJP candidate list Jharkhand 2019.

Jharkhand election BJP list: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (November 10) announced its first list of 52 candidates for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur (East) while party’s state unit president Lakshman Gilua will seek election from Chakradharpur. Gilua had lost to the Congress’ Gita Koda from Singhbhum in the Lok Sabha elections. Raghubar Das is the first CM of Jharkhand to have completed the full term of five years. Five of Das’ cabinet colleagues — Urban Development Minister C P Singh, Labour Minister Raj Paliwal, Agriculture Minister Randheer Singh, Education Minister Neera Yadav and Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi — feature in the first list. Three MLAs of opposition parties, who recently joined the BJP, also found place in the list of candidates.

Jharkhand BJP candidate list for Assembly election 2019

1. Rajmahal – Anant Ojha

2. Borio (ST) – Surya Hansada

3. Barhait (ST) – Simon Molto

4. Litipara (ST) – Daniyal Kisku

5. Maheshpur (ST) – Mistro Soren

6. Shikaripara (ST) – Paritosh Soren

7. Nala – Satyanand Jha Batul

8. Jamtara – Virender Mandal

9. Dumka (ST) – Louis Marandi

10. Jama (ST) – Suresh Murmu

11. Jarmundi – Devendra Kunwar

12. Madhupur – Raj Paliwal

13. Sarath – Randheer Singh

14. Deogharh (SC) – Narayan Ram Das

15. Godda – Amit Mandal

16. Mahagama – Ashok Kumar Bhagat

17. Kodarma – Neera Yadav

18. Barhi – Manoj Yadav

19. Mandhu – JP Patel

20. Hazaribagh – Manish Jayaswal

21. Simaria (SC) – Kishun Kumar Das

22. Chatra (SC) – Janardan Paswan

23. Bagodar – Nagendra Mahto

24. Jamua (SC) – Kedar Hazara

25. Giridih – Nirbhay Shahbadi

26. Bermo – Yogeshwat Mahto Batul

27. Sindri – Indrajeet Mahto

28. Dhanbad – Raj Sinha

29. Jharia – Ragini Singh

30. Baghmara – Dhullu Mahto

31. Baharagora – Kunal Sarangi

32. Ghatshila (ST) – Lakhan Mardi

33. Potka (ST) – Menka Sardar

34. Jamshedpur East – Raghuvar Das

35. Ichagarh – Sadhucharan Mahto

36. Manoharpur (ST) – Guru Charan Nayak

37. Chakradharpur (ST) – Laxman Giluwa

38. Torpa (ST) – Koche Munda

39. Khijri (ST) – Ramkumar Pahan

40. Ranchi – SP Singh

41. Hatia – Naveen Jayaswal

42. Gumla (ST) – Mishir Kujru

43. Bishunpur (ST) – Ashok Oraon

44. Simdega (ST) – Sadanand Besra

45. Manika (ST) – Raghupal Singh

46. Latehar (SC) – Prakash Ram

47. Panki – Shashi Bhushan Mehta

48. Daltonganj – Alok Chourasiya

49. Bishrampur – Ram Chandra Chandravabshi

50. Chhararpur (SC) – Pushpa Devi

51. Garhwa – Satyendra Tiwari

52. Bhawanathpur – Bhanu Pratap Sahi

The BJP looks to retain power in the Jharkhand amid a determined bid by opposition parties. The main contest is between the BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance. The opposition parties have joined the ranks to oust the Raghubar Das-headed government. Jharkhand will vote in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.