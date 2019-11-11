Jharkhand Assembly election BJP candidate list 2019

Jharkhand election BJP candidate list 2019, Jharkhand BJP candidate list 2019 Vidhan Sabha: The BJP has fielded Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East) once again while party's state unit president Lakshman Gilua will seek election from Chakradharpur.
Jharkhand election BJP list: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday (November 10) announced its first list of 52 candidates for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur (East) while party’s state unit president Lakshman Gilua will seek election from Chakradharpur. Gilua had lost to the Congress’ Gita Koda from Singhbhum in the Lok Sabha elections. Raghubar Das is the first CM of Jharkhand to have completed the full term of five years. Five of Das’ cabinet colleagues — Urban Development Minister C P Singh, Labour Minister Raj Paliwal, Agriculture Minister Randheer Singh, Education Minister Neera Yadav and Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi — feature in the first list. Three MLAs of opposition parties, who recently joined the BJP, also found place in the list of candidates.
Jharkhand BJP candidate list for Assembly election 2019
1. Rajmahal – Anant Ojha
2. Borio (ST) – Surya Hansada
3. Barhait (ST) – Simon Molto
4. Litipara (ST) – Daniyal Kisku
5. Maheshpur (ST) – Mistro Soren
6. Shikaripara (ST) – Paritosh Soren
7. Nala – Satyanand Jha Batul
8. Jamtara – Virender Mandal
9. Dumka (ST) – Louis Marandi
10. Jama (ST) – Suresh Murmu
11. Jarmundi – Devendra Kunwar
12. Madhupur – Raj Paliwal
13. Sarath – Randheer Singh
14. Deogharh (SC) – Narayan Ram Das
15. Godda – Amit Mandal
16. Mahagama – Ashok Kumar Bhagat
17. Kodarma – Neera Yadav
18. Barhi – Manoj Yadav
19. Mandhu – JP Patel
20. Hazaribagh – Manish Jayaswal
21. Simaria (SC) – Kishun Kumar Das
22. Chatra (SC) – Janardan Paswan
23. Bagodar – Nagendra Mahto
24. Jamua (SC) – Kedar Hazara
25. Giridih – Nirbhay Shahbadi
26. Bermo – Yogeshwat Mahto Batul
27. Sindri – Indrajeet Mahto
28. Dhanbad – Raj Sinha
29. Jharia – Ragini Singh
30. Baghmara – Dhullu Mahto
31. Baharagora – Kunal Sarangi
32. Ghatshila (ST) – Lakhan Mardi
33. Potka (ST) – Menka Sardar
34. Jamshedpur East – Raghuvar Das
35. Ichagarh – Sadhucharan Mahto
36. Manoharpur (ST) – Guru Charan Nayak
37. Chakradharpur (ST) – Laxman Giluwa
38. Torpa (ST) – Koche Munda
39. Khijri (ST) – Ramkumar Pahan
40. Ranchi – SP Singh
41. Hatia – Naveen Jayaswal
42. Gumla (ST) – Mishir Kujru
43. Bishunpur (ST) – Ashok Oraon
44. Simdega (ST) – Sadanand Besra
45. Manika (ST) – Raghupal Singh
46. Latehar (SC) – Prakash Ram
47. Panki – Shashi Bhushan Mehta
48. Daltonganj – Alok Chourasiya
49. Bishrampur – Ram Chandra Chandravabshi
50. Chhararpur (SC) – Pushpa Devi
51. Garhwa – Satyendra Tiwari
52. Bhawanathpur – Bhanu Pratap Sahi
The BJP looks to retain power in the Jharkhand amid a determined bid by opposition parties. The main contest is between the BJP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance. The opposition parties have joined the ranks to oust the Raghubar Das-headed government. Jharkhand will vote in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Results will be declared on December 23. The last date of filing nominations for the first phase of the elections is November 13.
