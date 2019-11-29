Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: What is Election Commission’s Booth App and how will it help voters?

In addition to Bokaro Assembly constituency, at least 10 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand will be connected with the app in the upcoming state Assembly elections. (Representational Image)

The upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections will debut the Election Commission’s Booth app. The mobile application will automate real-time collection and display of booth-wise voter data to inform users of the time when it would be the most convenient time for them to cast their votes at the polling booth.

In addition to Bokaro Assembly constituency, at least 10 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand will be connected with the app in the upcoming state Assembly elections. It is the first time that such an experiment is being conducted by the EC all throughout an Assembly constituency during an election.

How to use Election Commission’s ‘Booth’ app

Prior to using this app, the voters need to contact the BLO of the respective polling station with voter card. After filling up necessary details, the BLO will issue a unique QTN code to the voter.

On the day of polling, the Presiding Officer will scan the voter’s QTN code and verify all the details. Voters can exercise their franchise in a convenient way through QTN code. Following this, the voter will be logged out once they have cast their ballot.

The ‘Booth’ app will allow important information such as demographic data and voter turnout to be collected and updated in real-time. Using the mobile app, voters can check queues at their polling booths and time their visit accordingly. Voters can also download photo voter slip from the Voters Helpline app.

The election body is planning to eliminate long queues at polling stations and ensure the conduct of smooth polling through the use of this app.

“It will help the people as they will not have to stand in queues. It will also discourage the duplication of votes and bogus voting. It will greatly help urban and net-friendly voters. It is the first time it is being used in the whole Assembly constituency,” Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (DC), said.

Polling for the first phase in Jharkhand will be held on Saturday in 13 assembly constituencies. A total of 37,83,055 voters of Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (SC), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur constituencies will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.

The Election Commission has set up 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities. Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm.