Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Rebel Saryu Roy may take on CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East

Saryu Roy may contest against CM Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East.

Senior BJP leader and minister in the outgoing Raghubar Das government, Saryu Roy, has expressed serious displeasure over the leadership for not given him a ticket contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Roy said that he can’t beg for a ticket. An MLA from Jamshedpur (West) seat, the BJP leader is the Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister in the BJP-led NDA government.

“It is not proper for me to beg before the party leadership for a seat. So, I have asked them not to consider my name,” the three-time MLA told a press conference in Jamshedpur when asked about the delay and uncertainty in announcing his name by the BJP.

The BJP has announced 72 candidates in four lists so far. The party has not yet re-nominated 10 of its sitting MLAs, including Roy.

Meanwhile, there are reports that are doing the rounds that Roy may contest against his colleague and Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East. When Roy was asked about his future course of action and chances of contesting elections, the BJP leader said that he will discuss the issue with his supporters before taking a decision.

Roy, 68, specifically denied about any party approaching him to contest from Jamshedpur (East).

Reports even said that the saffron party leadership is upset with Roy over his anti-party behaviour and it is unlikely that he will get a ticket to contest. In his press conference on Saturday, Roy asked the BJP leadership to not consider his candidature for the state election with just two days left for filing nominations and wished opposition JMM-led alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren a bright future.

Roy is a senior BJP leader in Jharkhand. He has been credited with sending two former CMs to jail. He was instrumental in exposing corruption in RJD’s tenure in undivided Bihar. He was one of the key BJP leaders who unearthed the fodder scam involving RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Roy was also instrumental in digging up wrongdoings by former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda in the allocation of coal block. He is reportedly upset with the BJP for inducting two tainted politicians close to Madhu Koda who was involved in a mining scam. The two politicians who joined the BJP are Bhanu Pratap Shahi and Shashi Bhushan Mehta. Bhanu was a minister in the Madhu Koda government and is now the BJP candidate from Bhavnathpur constituency. He is an accused in a Rs 130 crore medicine scam. The party has fielded Shashi from Panki who is accused of killing a teacher working in his school.

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 81 chairs. The state will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Polling for Jamshedpur East and West seats will be held December 7 and the last date for filing nomination is November 18. Results will be declared on December 23.