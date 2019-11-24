Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Rajnath Singh in Palamu, invokes Ayodhya verdict, Article 370 abrogation

Rajnath Singh addresses an election rally in Palamu.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday invoked the issue of Article 370 abrogation and construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya to woo the voters in Palamu of Jharkhand. Addressing an election rally in Bishrampur assembly constituency, he said that no power can stop the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya. The Defence Minister also asserted that the Rafale fighter jets, acquired by the country from France, would destroy terror camps across the border.

“A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening. The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court,” he said amid ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “When we got clear majority in the Parliament, we abrogated Article 370 in J&K without any delay. Now there will not be two Constitutions in India, there will be no different flag for J&K. There will be only one PM in our country.”

In 1952, he said, Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had said that there cannot be two Constitutions, two PMs and two flags in one country. “We have fulfilled his dream and lived up to the promise made in our poll manifesto,” the former BJP president added.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Polling Bishrampur will take place in the first phase on November 30. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA and the state’s health minister, Ramchandra Chandravanshi, from here. Results will be declared on December 23.