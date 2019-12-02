Jharkhand assembly election 2019: Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver, ‘right price’ for crops

The second phase of voting will take place on December 7.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not care for the farmers in Jharkhand. He said that the farmers don’t get what they deserve in BJP-ruled states as it works for only rich businessmen. “Wherever BJP has govt, industrialists get land easily but farmers and tribals do not get the right price for paddy. We ensured the right price to paddy farmers in Chhattisgarh and waived loans in Congress-ruled states. I promise the same for the people of Jharkhand,” the former Congress chief said while addressing a political rally in the state.

He further said that during the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, land was taken away from tribals and given to industrialists. “We brought tribal bill, forest rights law and ended BJP’s tyranny. For the first time in history, land was taken back from Tatas and given to tribals,” he said. Gandhi also said that his party would protect the water-forest-land of the tribals of Jharkhand. “We will waive off farm loans and ensure employment for the youth of Jharkhand,” he added.

The Congress leader hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he brought about demonetisation saying he wanted to deal with black money. “However, mothers and sisters of Jharkhand had to bear the brunt and stand in bank queues. No dishonest people were seen in that line, all honest people had to face trouble,” he added. He alleged that the only beneficiaries of GST and demonetization were 10-15 industrialist friends of Prime Minister Modi.

“They (BJP) only have one agenda — to take away money from the farmers and common man of Jharkhand, snatching land from tribals and give it to their 10-15 friends. We do not want such a government, but a government of the poor and the tribals,” Rahul Gandhi said. The first phase of polling was concluded on Saturday. The second phase of voting will take place on December 7. The final and fifth phase of polling will happen on December 20.