Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: Rahul Gandhi among Congress' 40 star campaigners for phase 1 polling, Priyanka not on list

November 14, 2019

In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress party has six MLAs. The party is contesting the elections in an agreement with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019Rahul Gandhi among Congress’ 40 star campaigners for Jharkhand Assembly election phase 1.

The Congress party on Thursday released the list of star campaigners for the first phase of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, former president Rahul Gandhi are among the star campaigners. Leader of Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, CMs Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot are among others who have figured in the list.

Interestingly, the list has no mention of party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been vocal against the BJP governments both at the Centre and Jharkhand. Priyanka, a general secretary, was handed the responsibility of eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections while Jyotiraditya Scindia was given charge of western UP. Scindia’s name figures on the list of star campaigners.

The Congress party is contesting the elections in Jharkhand in an alliance with regional players. The party has signed a poll agreement with the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal. While the Congress is contesting on 31 seats, the JMM is in the fray from 43 whereas the RJD on seven seats.


The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 81 seats. A party or an alliance needs the support of a minimum of 41 MLAs to form the government. Meanwhile, reports say that Rahul Gandhi could address election rallies on the state next week.

The state will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress party has six MLAs. The five-year term of the current Jharkhand Legislative assembly is scheduled to expire on January 5 next year.

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019
