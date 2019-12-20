  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting underway for final phase, Hemant Soren among key candidates

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting underway for final phase, Hemant Soren among key candidates

By: |
Updated:Dec 20, 2019 8:08:01 am

Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 5: Former CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren is contesting from two seats - Dumkar and Barhait.

jharkhand assembly election, jharkhand phase 5 electionA voter casting vote at a polling booth in Pakur, Jharkhand during the 5th phase of Assembly election. (Photo/ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 5 Updates: Polling for fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway. Voting is being held on 16 seats to decide the fate of 237 who are in the fray. Former CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren, Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi and Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh are some of the key candidates in this phase. Soren is facing a stiff contesting on Dumka seat from Louis Marandi. Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath Assembly seat. Soren is also contesting from Barhait seat too. Voting will conclude at 3 pm on Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST) seate while on Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama seats voters can exercise their rights till 5 pm, the election commission said. Heavy security deployment has been made across all the polling stations in view of the Naxal threat. The Election Commission said that of the 5,389 polling stations, 396 in Naxal-affected areas have been marked as “critical” while 208 have been declared “sensitive”. Counting of votes is scheduled to be done on  December 23.

Read More

Live Blog

Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 5 Voting Live Updates, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Election News

Highlights

    08:07 (IST)20 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Election Live: Voting underway on 16 seat

    Voting in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly election is underway on 16 seats in six districts of the Santhal Pargana region of the state.  

    jharkhand election, jharkhand vidhan sabha chunav Voting underway for the fifth phase of Jharkhand Assembly election. (Photo/ANI)  Voting in the fifth phase of Jharkhand Assembly election is being held across six districts of the Santhal Pargana region of the state. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told news agency PTI that a total 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote in this phase of Vidhan Sabha election.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Mobile internet services suspended in Ghaziabad in view of violent protests in UP
    2Pani mere nainan me, jitna wator canon me: Creative slogans, posters at anti-CAA protests
    3Common documents, no pre-1971 or parents’ papers needed for proposed NRC: Official sources