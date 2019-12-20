Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting underway for final phase, Hemant Soren among key candidates

A voter casting vote at a polling booth in Pakur, Jharkhand during the 5th phase of Assembly election. (Photo/ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 5 Updates: Polling for fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway. Voting is being held on 16 seats to decide the fate of 237 who are in the fray. Former CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren, Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi and Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh are some of the key candidates in this phase. Soren is facing a stiff contesting on Dumka seat from Louis Marandi. Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath Assembly seat. Soren is also contesting from Barhait seat too. Voting will conclude at 3 pm on Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST) seate while on Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama seats voters can exercise their rights till 5 pm, the election commission said. Heavy security deployment has been made across all the polling stations in view of the Naxal threat. The Election Commission said that of the 5,389 polling stations, 396 in Naxal-affected areas have been marked as “critical” while 208 have been declared “sensitive”. Counting of votes is scheduled to be done on December 23.

